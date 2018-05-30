ATLANTA -- Three people are sentenced for illegally purchasing 36 guns and smuggling them into Trinidad and Tobago from Georgia.

“Our office is committed to identifying and stopping the flow of firearms into the illegal black market,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “These individuals had no regard for the safety of the citizens here or abroad when they smuggled their illegally purchased firearms for personal gain.”

Officials said 40-year-old Errol Alfred and 34-year-old Kerry Fernandez have been sentenced for their respective roles in illegally purchasing and trafficking the weapons. In addition, 26-year-old Jordan Dunham, a co-defendant in the case, was sentenced for illegally purchasing some of the shipped firearms for the two men.

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, between August 2013 and September 2014, Alfred and Fernandez purchased the guns from a local firearms licensee for the purpose of shipping the firearms to Trinidad and Tobago for resale. Officials said the defendants hid the weapons in shipping barrels, without the shipping company knowing.

“The unlawful acquisition and trafficking of firearms is a serious crime that feeds and intensifies the violence that plagues so many communities here and abroad,” said Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta. “This investigation illustrates the collective resolve of ATF and its law enforcement partners to stem the flow of illegal firearms within the U. S. or anywhere these criminals choose to operate.”

Thursday, Alfred was sentenced to five years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The other two were sentenced in April. Fernandez received a sentence of two years and three months, followed by three years of supervised release. Dunham was sentenced to six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

This case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a program that focuses on prosecuting individuals who most drive violence in the communities. PSN also supports partnerships between law enforcement, schools, the faith community, and local community leaders.

© 2018 WXIA