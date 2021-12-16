3 shot, including two teenagers, in drive-by on Jonesboro Road

They were walking down the street when a vehicle passed by and fired at them, police said.

ATLANTA — Three people were shot Wednesday night, two of them teenagers, walking down Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta in a drive-by.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Lethea Street near the Chosewood Park neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said the call came in before 11 p.m., and that the three people, all males, had been walking down the street when a vehicle fired at them.

"Officers responded quickly and secured the crime scene," Atlanta Police Capt. David Wilson said.

All three were injured and taken to different hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Investigators are currently working with residents of the area to see if there are any witnesses, and they are also hoping cameras from nearby buildings can provide clarity.