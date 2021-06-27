Police: 3 shot in attempted robbery near State Farm Arena

According to the Arena's website, the Premier Boxing Champions event was held on Saturday night.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after three people were shot while walking to their car as they left State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. at 100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive. There was heavy police presence in the area of a parking lot below the Arena.

Atlanta Police said they arrived and located two men and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe a group of suspects attempted to rob the three people before shots were fired.

According to the Arena's website, the Premier Boxing Champions event was held on Saturday night. The event was also on pay-per-view. An Atlanta Hawks playoff game is taking place Sunday night.

Just 24 hours prior, a man was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Downtown Atlanta that police believe was random. They said three people were standing outside on Piedmont Avenue around 1:30 when a dark-colored SUV drove past and fired at them. It is unclear if there is any connection to this event the night prior.