3 sought in connection to triple shooting that left former NFL star hurt, 1 dead

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department wants to speak to three men they believe were there when three people were shot, including a former NFL star.

Newly released surveillance photos show the men, along with a photo of a vehicle associated with them.

The shooting happened on Aug. 12 off Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta at around 12:45 p.m.

Former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Chip Banks was listed in serious condition at the time of the shooting and another man, Charles Pharms Jr., died on the scene.

Police said 60-year-old Banks was in serious condition. There was no update on the other victim, identified by police as Bennie C. Harris.

Anyone with information on the men in the photos -- or their vehicle -- is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Banks was the third overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft out of USC, Banks tallied 5.5 sacks during that strike-shortened season and became so far the only Brown to win the NFL's Rookie of the Year Award (either offense or defense). He was named a first-team All-Pro in 1983 and made the Pro Bowl four of his five seasons in Cleveland, including 1986 when he helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game.

Banks was traded to the San Diego Chargers after that season and later spent four years with the Indianapolis Colts before retiring in 1992. He finished his career with 46 sacks, including 27.5 with the Browns (still eighth all-time in franchise history).