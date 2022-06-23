3 teens killed by gun violence in metro Atlanta in 2 weeks

Several teens have lost their lives to gun violence over the past few months.

ATLANTA — Over the last few weeks, at least three teens have lost their lives to gun violence in metro Atlanta.

The most recent, a teen in DeKalb, was shot and killed at a gas station. The police are still looking for a motive and suspect.

It happened around 9:30 p.m., and officers said they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

That shooting happened just a day after 15-year-old Terrance Denson was shot at the Gardenwood Apartments in Clayton County.

At this time, police still don't have a suspect but believe a heavily damaged vehicle leaving the scene is connected.

Denson's family said he was an honor student at Midtown High School.

And two Sundays ago, on June 12, a teen was shot and killed after an argument at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway. The suspects involved in the argument sped off down Flakes Mill Road.

Police found 16-year-old Dysheae Hall suffering from a gunshot wound. She and another person who was critical were rushed to a nearby hospital, but she did not live.

A suspect, in that case, turned themselves in Wednesday.

Summer brings more crime; Mayor Andre Dickens laid out a safety plan in late May with the interim police chief to combat violence.

During his conference on May 31, Dickens highlighted a program to add additional street lights and spoke about the Summer Youth Employment Program, which looks to fire 3,000 kids this summer.

The importance of parks and recreation centers was discussed to keep kids out of trouble.

DeKalb County law enforcement leaders said on Friday that youth being involved in crime is a growing trend, and they're working to stop it.