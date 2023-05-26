Multiple teens shot headed to Gwinnett County house party, police say

Among the group are two individuals aged 17 and one aged 16.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Three teens were hurt during a shooting on Thursday heading to a house party in Gwinnett County, according to Gwinnett Police.

Fortunately, none of the three teenagers involved suffered any life-threatening injuries, with two being 17 years old and one being 16 years old.

The incident itself took place in the area of Madison Chase Way and Simonton Oak Way, according to police. They added that the teens didn't make it to the party, which a few hundred people were apparently attending nearby.

At this time, there is no known suspect.

Those with any information are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers with any tips.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.