3 wanted for questioning in connection with Kennesaw State football player's death in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida are looking to question three people in the connection with the death of a 18-year-old Kennesaw State University football player.

According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Taziah Dekal McHenry, 18-year-old Melvin Douglas Hester and 19-year-old Nicholas Joseph Wells are wanted for questioning only at this time.

Authorities said 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy was found shot and killed by deputies responding to a "person shot" call Thursday around 1 a.m. at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found Clardy with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said a second victim, Clardy's 19-year-old passenger, whose name has not been released was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition has not yet been released.

More than 50 rounds of gunfire were fired at Clardy's car, a Black 2016 Honda, which was found in a wooded area, Sheriff Chip Simmon said.

Authorities haven't said whether the shooting happened where the car was found or elsewhere. However, during the investigation, authorities report finding multiple shell casings at the scene.