ATLANTA — Three women in their 20s were shot inside a car at an apartment complex near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Old Hapeville Road in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Capt. William Ricker, it happened at about 2:30 a.m.

The women were in their 20s. One was shot in the arm, while the other was shot in the leg. Details regarding the injuries of the third victim were not immediately available.

After the shooting, Ricker said, the car crashed.

All three women were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and were listed in stable condition. Two of the women were being taken into surgery.

Ricker said investigators were hopeful that they would be able to obtain more information from the women following treatment.

