MINNEAPOLIS — For 30 years now, Mary McKenna has been making the trip, purple plant in hand, to the Minneapolis Police Department Homicide Office to ask detectives to never forget Deltrece Benson.

Deltrece lived with McKenna for a year and a half in foster care. The 12-year-old was murdered after returning to her biological mother -- strangled, while home alone.

Detectives years ago told KARE 11 they suspected a family friend who had an alibi they didn't believe. But police don't have the evidence they need to make an arrest.

"Top that all off with the fact we probably know who did it. And we just can't prove it," said Inspector Brad Johnson in 1999.

McKenna said she spoke with Deltrece by phone the night she was killed, and that Deltrece was worried about drugs at her mother's home. McKenna wanted to come and get her, but Deltrece didn't want to get her mom in trouble.

"Looking back, I should have just gone with my gut," McKenna said.

So every year on the anniversary, McKenna draws attention to the case.

Sunday, she handed a plant with purple flowers to Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the head of the homicide unit.

"Here you go," McKenna said. "In honor of 30 years of you need to get this one solved."

"Thank you, that's right," Lt. Zimmerman said.

McKenna's plants from years past still decorate, and Deltrece's picture still hangs in the homicide office.

"We never let it sit," Lt. Zimmerman said.

Over the years, it's stuck with investigators.

"It's one of the few cases that still haunt me," Inspector Johnson said in 1999.

"I'm just begging. If anyone knows anything, if they could just talk," McKenna said.

McKenna says she'll deliver plants until the day she dies. but hopes she won't have to much longer.

"It's just pretty heartbreaking, because this case needs to get solved," McKenna said.