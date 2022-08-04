$30K reward offered in Midtown homicide

On April 4, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Dagny Midtown apartment complex on Juniper Street, according to police.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in solving a homicide outside a Midtown apartment complex.

On April 4, a 35-year-old man was shot and killed outside the Dagny Midtown apartment complex on Juniper Street, according to police.

On Friday, police announced the victim, Desmond Key, was killed during a targeted robbery.

They added that a four door, grayish blue, sedan pulled up as Key was walking out of the building, then two people got out, shot, and robbed him.

Police said he did not live at the location of the incident.

Crime Stoppers and Key's family are now offering a $30,000 reward leading to an arrest in the case.

They add that tipsters can remain anonymous, and called Key "a hardworking man, entrepreneur, business owner and well respected."

According to them, he graduated from Morehouse and worked in Atlanta for 13 years. He leaves behind an 8-year-old child and wife.

During a press conference, police said they IDed two persons of interest in the case.