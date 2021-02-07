31-year-old man shot, killed at Paulding County apartment complex

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office later identified the victim as 31-year-old Lindsey Darnell Foster.

DALLAS, Ga. — Paulding County deputies are investigating after a man was murdered at the Country Gardens Apartments Friday morning.

Officials said they received a call about gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the apartment complex shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Deputies found a man shot in the parking lot near one of the buildings. Paulding County Fire and EMS tried to revive the man but he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office later identified the victim as 31-year-old Lindsey Darnell Foster.

According to the sheriff's office, there are no suspects in custody at this time.