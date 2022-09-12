4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say

Atlanta Police said the suspects tried to get away in a red car but eventually crashed.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight.

Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes.

11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an off-duty officer's personal vehicle Friday morning.

That last incident happened on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Fulton Industrial Parkway.

