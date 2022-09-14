4 arrested with possession of heroin after drug trafficking investigation, Carrollton Police say

The Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit has been investigating the sale and distribution of opioids over the last few weeks.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested and charged Wednesday after Carrollton Police said the suspects were in possession of heroin after an on-going drug trafficking investigation.

After a series of drug overdose deaths, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit started investigating opioid sales over a multiple-week span in Carroll County. The four suspects are accused of distributing heroin, among other drugs, at short-stay hotels and several different apartment complex locations, according to Carrollton Police.

After surveillance, controlled purchases, interviews, information from concerned residents and search warrants, the four suspects were taken into custody, authorities stated.

Three of the suspects, aged 25 to 45, face charges from sale of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, officials said. The fourth suspect, a 46-year-old man from Carrollton, is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of powder cocaine with intent to distribute, sale of heroin and trafficking ecstasy, Carrollton Police said in a statement.

Carrollton Police Department encourages people to report any suspicious drug activity through Facebook, their website or by calling them at 770-834-4451.