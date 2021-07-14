4 arrested in connection with several Atlanta armed robberies, police say

APD is holding a news conference at its headquarters at 3:30 p.m. to provide more details to the arrests.

The Atlanta Police Department announced several arrests have been made in connection to a series of armed robberies.

Officials said between July 8 and 12, APD's Robbery unit responded to five separate armed robbery calls in Atlanta. Investigators found all of the robberies had been allegedly committed by the same group.

On Monday, after the most recent robbery, officers found a carjacked vehicle along with the suspects in southeast Atlanta.