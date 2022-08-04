Federal jury prosecutes 4 Georgia men for aiming laser pointers at police helicopters

The four men all face federal felony charges.

ATLANTA — Four men were prosecuted on federal charges for flashing lasers at police helicopters, according to the Department of Justice District Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia.

Investigators said there were four separate incidents, and Gwinnett Police Department provided video of three of the incidents.

“Pointing lasers at an aircraft is extremely dangerous,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “A laser aimed at an aircraft blinds the pilot and makes it difficult if not impossible for the persons in the cockpit to read their instruments. Persons who are found pointing lasers at aircraft will be prosecuted.”

The first incident happened on February 13, 2020; officers with Gwinnett Police were using the aircraft to look for a robbery suspect who'd run into the woods, investigators said. While searching, a man from Snellville pointed a red laser at the helicopter, "temporarily blinding the pilot and the tactical flight officer."

At that point, the officer and pilot stopped looking for the robbery suspect to find the source of the laser. When approached and asked by officers why he flashed the laser at the aircraft, the 55-year-old man told them he was walking his dog when he saw the helicopter. Investigators reported he wanted to "see what is going on."

Several months later, on November 9, 2020, Gwinnett Police arrested a second man from Lilburn who was shining a laser at their chopper. This time they were searching for a stolen car when a green laser was flashed twice at the aircraft.

Officers switched to "protective eye gear" and found the 48-year-old man, who said he didn't know it was a police helicopter. and did it "for fun."

“The Gwinnett Police Department is thankful for the diligence the FAA and FBI both have for continuing the mission of educating the public on how dangerous it is to point a laser at any aircraft," said Chief James D. McClure, Gwinnett County Police Department.

Early in the evening on May 26, 2021, officers in an Atlanta police chopper were helping in a search for a missing 6-year-old boy. While in the air, investigators said they were "struck multiple times by a green laser."

When they located and asked the 61-year-old man if it was him, officers said he lied and said: "he was alone in the home and was on his back patio grilling during the time of the incident." After police told him they would get footage from the helicopter, he admitted it was him and was placed under arrest.

“The Atlanta Police Department takes the safety of our officers seriously, whether on the ground or in the air,” said Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “The fact that these defendants used laser pointers to endanger the lives of members of our Phoenix Air Unit and the safety of people on the ground, is very disturbing. The federal charges brought forth against these men sends a message that irresponsible actions and criminal activity will not be tolerated.”

The last incident happened on July 1; officers with Gwinnett Police Department were using the helicopter to help locate a suspicious person "wandering in the middle of a busy road." Officers reported that someone shined a green laser at the chopper. They said a 51-year-old man from Lawrenceville admitted to the crime.

“When aimed at an aircraft, a beam of light from a handheld laser can illuminate a cockpit, disorienting and temporarily blinding the pilot or pilots of the craft, and in this case, preventing police from completing important public safety work,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “It's not a game. It's a federal felony that the FBI and our law enforcement partners take very seriously.”