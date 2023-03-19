Police chase leads to arrest of 4 teens accused of breaking into cars, armed with guns in Douglasville

Police were able to quickly discover the vehicle the teens were tracked down in was stolen, but hadn't yet been reported stolen.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Four teens accused of breaking into multiple cars were arrested Friday night following a police chase in Douglasville.

Douglasville Police Department said that a witness called law enforcement reporting that several cars were being broken into at Millwood Park Apartments.

Officers from Douglasville PD and deputies from Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded and found the suspects' vehicle. The driver attempted to speed away from officers which ignited a pursuit, according to police.

Douglasville Police officers were able to successfully perform a PIT Maneuver to stop the vehicle near Cooper Street. The four teens ran out of the vehicle away from police, but officers said they were able to catch three almost immediately after they got out of the car.

The last teen was tracked down by a Douglasville Police K-9 officer. The suspects were found to have handguns on them, with some of them running away from police with a gun in their hands, authorities said.

Police were able to quickly discover the vehicle the teens were tracked down in was stolen, but hadn't yet been reported stolen.

The suspects -- aged 15, 15, 18 and 19 -- were all charged with entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, criminal use of a firearm with altered identification, fleeing and attempting to elude, along with more, according to police.

This comes less than a week after four teens were arrested and charged with two counts each of murder, nine counts each of aggravated assault and seven counts each of aggravated battery following the mass shooting that killed two other teens and left seven people injured at a Douglasville Sweet 16 house party.