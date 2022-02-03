4-year-old in critical condition after Griffin apartment shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A four-year-old boy is in critical condition Thursday after Griffin Police said he was shot inside an apartment. They have arrested his mother in connection with the case.

Officers with the Griffin Police Department were called to help a gunshot victim at an apartment complex at 1110 W. Poplar St., according to a news release. Police arrived to find the child hurt and rushed to give him medical attention, the department said. The young boy was life-flighted to Navicent Health in Macon due to his injuries. At last check, the child was critical, according to authorities, but they did not offer any other details about his injuries.

After gathering evidence and witness statements, police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man. He's facing charges of cruelty to children and second-degree reckless conduct. Authorities said the man was out on bond for a previous arrest. The child's 24-year-old mother is also facing similar charges, according to investigators.

Authorities said additional charges could be filed as they continue their investigation.