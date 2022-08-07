4-year-old found shot, dead inside of car, on interstate exit, in metro Atlanta, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday.
Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car, the department said. She had a gunshot wound; police said no other injuries were apparent during their investigation.
DeKalb County Police Department said on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. that their Homicide Assault detectives were on the way to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
