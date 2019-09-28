FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head in Fort Valley on Saturday.

A Facebook post from the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety says Fort Valley Police was sent to 515 Cliett Street around 11:30 a.m. about a child who was shot.

When police arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy shot in the head.

The coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, detectives arrested 28-year-old Steven Glover for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, the post says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping the Fort Valley Police Department with the case.

"Detectives from the Fort Valley Police Department are in the beginning stages of this investigation. More charges may be forthcoming after consulting with the District Attorney,” Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said in the post.

This is an ongoing investigation, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: Bibb investigators identify body found in field in 2016

RELATED: 'Another step to clean up crime in Warner Robins:' 11 arrests made in Operation Clean Slate

RELATED: Bibb deputies investigating west Macon shooting