FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 40-year-old Habersham County man has been arrested for the stabbing death of a man in a Forsyth County home.

According to Cpl. Doug Rainwater with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies and fire crews were summoned to a home int he 5600 block of Archer Drive in northeast Forsyth County at about 5:11 Sunday morning in response to a 911 call regarding a person stabbed.

When deputies arrived, Rainwater said, they discovered a man dead from stab wounds.

Rainwater said that at the same time, the deputies also were able to identify a man as a suspect in the stabbing and detain him in the driveway of the home.

According to Rainwater, 40-year-old Jesus Olvera Gonzalez from Habersham County has been arrested for murder. Gonzalez is presently being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail. Investigators said that Gonzalez and the victim knew each other, but did not provide any other details.

The victim's identity has been withheld until the next of kin is notified, Rainwater said.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Major Crime detectives, along with crime scene investigators from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.

