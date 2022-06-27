Man shot and killed at DeKalb County Popeyes, police say

The motive is still unknown, police said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County fast-food restaurant that left one man dead on Monday.

DeKalb County Police said they got a call around 5:40 p.m. that a person was shot at the Popeyes located at 4815 Redan Road.

Officers said they found one man who'd been injured. He was taken to the hospital, where the department said he later died.

There is no information about what led up to the shooting. DeKalb Police have not released information about a possible suspect.