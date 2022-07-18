Teen among 5 victims in southeast Atlanta apartment complex

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Five people are in the hospital after an early morning shooting on Thomasville Boulevard Monday.

This all happened near an apartment complex just before 2 a.m.

Officers said five people, ranging from age 13 to 42, were shot. One victim, a teenager, is in critical condition. However, officers did not specify if this is the 13-year-old victim.

Two of the victims are currently at Grady hospital and the other three are at Atlanta Medical Center.

Atlanta Police explained that there was a large gathering in front of the complex when other people showed up and started shooting. They add that some of the victims live at the complex, but they're not sure if all do.

For now, police say they are continuing to talk to witnesses and searching for suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.