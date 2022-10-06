5 more arrested, including 4 juveniles in connection to Arbor Place Mall brawls, police say

Of the five arrested, four were juveniles and have been charged with disorderly conduct and affray.

Douglasville Police said Thursday they have arrested five additional people for their involvement in a series of fights that broke out at Arbor Place Mall back in September.

Of the five arrested, four were juveniles and have been charged with disorderly conduct and affray. The mother of one of the juveniles was also arrested and taken into custody. She's being charged with obstruction and false name after she reportedly lied about both her name and her child's name, officials stated.

In September, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks vowed to "keep on until we get everyone that was involved" as he announced 20 arrests in relation to a number of serious fights that circulated across social media.

According to Sparks, 19 juveniles and 1 adult were arrested in connection to the fights. Ages among the juveniles ranged between 12-17, and they face charges including disorderly conduct and simple battery.

He said nine of those arrested will also be facing charges under Georgia's Street Gang and Terrorism Act, alleging their involvement in a local gang by the name of "No Good."

Social media posts from the day of the incidents show what appears to be a number of different fights that broke out among youths who largely appear to be teenagers.

Sparks also offered a theory on an exaggerating factor in the fights, noting it had been a $3 movie night at the movie theater - part of a promotion at theaters across the country that day. He said he thought it resulted in an especially high number of youths going to or being dropped off at the mall.

The chief said police would continue to monitor social media for any more leads, as he estimated up to 200 youths were present around the mall as the fights broke out on Sept. 3.