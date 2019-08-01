The FBI in Atlanta is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a violent gang member.

25-year-old Antariouse Caldwell, aka "Phat," is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. He is an alleged member of the national gang, "The Gangster Disciples" and is wanted for murder under a RICO indictment, where members of organized gangs can receive harsher penalties.

Caldwell and 31 other alleged members of The Gangster Disciples were indicted on RICO charges for 10 murders and 12 attempted murders in a superseding indictment by a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia.

Caldwell is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, and about 135 pounds. He has a tattoo that reads, "No Mercy" tattooed across his neck, and a prominent mole on the right side of his cheek.

11Alive

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).