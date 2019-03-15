HUDSON, Fla. — A 51-year-old man was arrested after police say he impregnated a teen girl after she asked him to.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office says Brian Alvarez told them he "never touched" the 14-year-old, but the victim reportedly claims otherwise.

Deputies say the victim told them she went to Alvarez and asked if she could "experiment" with him because she wanted to have a baby. The teen claimed she and Alvarez had sex about 10 times, according to law enforcement.

The teen allowed deputies to look at text messages on her cell phone, which police say had multiple sexual videos from the victim to Alvarez. The phone also had "vulgar messages with sexual content," investigators said.

Deputies say the teen appears to be pregnant, but she has not seen a doctor in more than a year.

According to authorities, Alvarez denied the allegations but said the phone number used in the text messages and videos is his.

Alvarez was charged with sexual battery custodial and taken to the Land O'Lakes jail.

