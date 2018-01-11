ATLANTA — Police have arrested and charged several alleged gang members accused of carjacking and robbing their victims at gunpoint.

Police have charged six people with multiple counts connected to their alleged crimes.

According to police reports, Atlanta Police officers responded to 2941 Piedmont Road around 7 p.m. Oct. 23 for reports of a carjacking. When they got there, the met a man who told police he had been robbed at gunpoint by two suspects.

The victim told officers he had just pulled up to the location when the suspects walked up to the driver's side of his car and asked for the address. When the victim said he didn't know, he said that's when one of the suspects dressed in a yellow windbreaker with dreadlocks pulled out a gun and ordered him to empty his pockets. At that point, the second suspect got into the car through the passenger door, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded he get out. The victim followed orders, all while begging the suspect "Don't shoot!"

The suspects then hopped in the car and drove away - apparently to use the victim's credit cards to make purchases at Lenox mall. Police used that information to find the victim's stolen car. That also led them to a stolen car out of Virginia that police believe had been involved a robbery the day before.

Police then staked out the two cars until six people walked out of the mall and up to the vehicles. That's when police made their move and and arrested all of them. Their charges are as follows:

17-year-old Donald Beal - Hijacking motor vehicle, financial transaction card fraud, outstanding warrant

17-year-old Kameron Jordan - Hijacking motor vehicle, financial transaction card fraud, outstanding warrant

18-year-old Lemar Veale - Conspiracy to commit a crime

17-year-old Trinity Tootle - Conspiracy to commit a crime

26-year-old Dmari Banks - Conspiracy to commit a crime

19-year-old Calvin Hogan - Conspiracy to commit a crime

