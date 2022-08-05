6 people shot, 3 dead at DeKalb County condominiums

Police said the shooting happened at the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are dead following a shooting at a Clarkston condominium, on Mother's Day, according to police.

A total of six people were shot; police said it happened at the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive, which is the Brannon Hill Condominiums.

DeKalb County Police Department said they received calls around 7:39 p.m. that a person was shot; five people were found with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Two people were taken to hospitals and are in serious condition; police said the other three are dead. A sixth person showed up at the hospital later.

Police are on the scene investigating what led up to the shooting. There is no information about the suspect, and there have been no arrests at this time.

The Brannon Hill Condominiums was last in the news in January after a fire broke out at the partially abandoned building.

Many know the complex to be an eyesore and a danger to the people living in it, with many describing it as the "worst community in America."