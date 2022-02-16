x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

6-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

The young child was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway in Atlanta after a child was shot in the hand.

Officers responded to a person shot call at 1012 Smith St SW around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release. The location is not far from Pittman Park. Officers said they discovered a 6-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The child was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said. The circumstances of the incident are still unknown.

This is a developing story and 11Alive is working to learn more as police continue to investigate the scene.

Related Articles

In Other News

Atlanta Police investigate 20 car break-ins at apartment complex