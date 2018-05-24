ATLANTA — Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a Vine City Chick-fil-A earlier this month.

On May 14, police said a man carrying a gun entered the Vine City restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10:50 a.m. and demanded money at gunpoint.

Atlanta Police Department said he left the scene with $140 in cash in a dark colored sedan.

Police said there were no customers inside the store when the robbery happened and there were no injuries reported during the crime.

The location opened in January and had neighbors standing in the snow waiting in line to be one of 100 to receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Investigators were able to use surveillance video from the business and fingerprints collected to link the crime to 60-year-old Patrick Lamar Perry. They arrested Perry in College Park May 24 and charged him with armed robbery in connection to the incident.

During the investigation, officers found Perry was already on parole in Georgia for a Feb. 23 arrest in Atlanta, during which he was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said he pointed a handgun at another man during a dispute off Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

Police transported Perry to the Fulton County Jail.

