60-year-old charged with spray-painting hateful messages onto Atlanta church

ATLANTA — A 60-year-old man faces charges after being accused of vandalizing a southwest Atlanta church with imagery including a swastika and a depiction of a hanging.

Atlanta Police said the man was found on Sunday sitting across from Providence Missionary Baptist Church and was arrested. According to APD, surveillance video showed him spray-painting the church, which is off Cascade Road in between the Beecher Hills and Adams Park neighborhoods.

The front of the church was tagged with several messages and images, including "devil worship 666," "apostate," "Satan," "sin," and at least one homophobic tagging.

Police also said the man had been removed from the property the prior Sunday for trespassing. He now faces a charge of vandalism to a place of worship and was taken to Fulton County Jail, according to APD.