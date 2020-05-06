60-year-old man shot dead in Venetian Hills

No word from police yet on a suspect or motive.

ATLANTA — A 60-year-old caregiver to his sister was shot dead late Thursday night in southwest Atlanta under circumstances that are still murky.

The man was found dead from gunshot to the tors at a home on Lorenzo Dr. in the Venetian Hills neighborhood.

He was said to live with this sister, who uses a wheelchair and to whom he was a caregiver.

"Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and no suspect information is available at this time," Atlanta Police said.