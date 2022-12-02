61-year-old man dies from injuries following dispute, police say

Atlanta Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man on Ira Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they originally got a report about an "unresponsive male" at 4:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim had "an injury consistent with blunt force trauma."

He was eventually sent to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

Police said, so far, their investigation indicates the man was in an argument with someone he knew, which eventually turned deadly.

As of right now, there is no information on suspect.