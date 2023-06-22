61-year-old man critically injured after being shot in neck at Stonecrest townhome, police say

This is a developing story.

STONECREST, Ga. — A 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police said he was shot in the neck at a DeKalb County townhome Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Spicy Cedar Lane, the location of the Terraces of Stonecrest townhome complex, to a call of a person shot. When they showed up, they found the man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said EMS rushed him to a nearby hospital where he is currently in critical condition. Police went on to say the scene is still active.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or if police have a suspect in custody.

11Alive will continue to update the story as more information comes in.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.