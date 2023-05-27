61-year-old man shot in northwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta Police Department said they responded to a shooting at 3255 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive-- northwest of the city.

ATLANTA — An argument in northwest Atlanta led to a 61-year-old man being shot in the leg on Friday evening, according to police.

Atlanta Police Department said they responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. at 3255 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive-- northwest of the city. That's near a closed Circle K and Shell station, according to Google Maps.

When officers arrived, they said a 61-year-old man had been shot in the leg. The man was awake and able to speak to the police. According to APD's preliminary investigation, an argument between the victim and suspect escalated to gunfire.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene and are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

