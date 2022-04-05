63-year-old woman killed, cut multiple times in Hall County, police say

A man from Gainesville was arrested and deputies said he's been charged with felony malice murder.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested one man in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old woman in Hall County, the sheriff's office said in a release on Tuesday.

According to them, a call came in around 11:30 p.m. on April 4 to conduct a welfare check at a house located on block 2100 of Chicopee Street, which is in South Hall County.

When they arrived, the office said deputies found 63-year-old Angela Shield dead.

The release said Shield suffered from "numerous lacerations." Hall County Sheriff's Office said they sent her body to the GBI Crime Lab for the official autopsy.

Hall County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 33-year-old Marcus Alfredo Flores overnight Monday. He is from Gainsville and was charged with felony malice murder, according to the release.

Deputies did not provide any information on what led up to Sheilds' death but stated in their release that the case is still under investigation.





WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we are following right now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US