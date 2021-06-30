63-year-old man stabbed while walking near the Georgia Aquarium, APD says

Police said the victim was walking when he was suddenly approached and assaulted by a male suspect.

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after a 63-year-old man was stabbed near the Georgia Aquarium Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. at Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW and McAfee St. NW.

According to police, the man had cuts on his back and arm. When officers arrived, he was alert, conscious, and breathing. They transported him to a hospital for treatment.

