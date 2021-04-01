7-year-old shot during suspected Stonecrest home invasion

Police said they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

STONECREST, Ga. — A DeKalb County child is in the hospital after police say he was shot during what they believe was a break-in on Sunday night.

Police were called to an address in the 3100 block of Fairington Drive to reports that a 7-year-old was shot.

While many details are still under investigation, the child's mother told police that two unknown men broke in and started firing in the living room, striking the child. She said the suspects then ran from the scene. Police aren't sure if they had a getaway vehicle. There is no suspect description available at this time.

The little boy was struck by gunfire in the upper body but police said his injuries are not considered serious. He was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable.