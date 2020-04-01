ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a 72-year-old man was charged with homicide by vehicle and other charges after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Campbellton Road early Saturday morning.

Officers initially responded to a call from the area of Campbellton Road near Myrtle Drive at about 6:25 a.m., according to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee.

Chafee said that when officers arrived, they discovered the body of a female who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. She was declared dead on the scene.

Chafee said that according to witnesses, a Chevrolet Tahoe struck the female and did not stop.

While investigators were processing the crime scene, the driver of the Tahoe, identified as 72-year-old Benjamin Sims, walked to the location and spoke with officers.

According to Chafee, Sims said that he did not know he had struck a pedestrian. He told investigators that he drove home, parked his vehicle and walked back to the crime scene once he realized that a pedestrian had been struck.

Chafee said that the preliminary investigation indicated that the female was crossing Campbellton Road outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by Sims.

According to Chafee, Sims was taken into police custody and charged with homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES |

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old