8-year-old dead following southwest Atlanta apartment shooting incident, medical examiner says

ATLANTA — An 8-year-old is dead following a shooting incident Saturday night in a southwest Atlanta apartment, the Fulton County medical examiner said.

According to the medical examiner, the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Allison Court between Campbellton Road and Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway.

Authorities have not yet released how the incident happened or the name of the 8-year-old. The medical examiner told 11Alive they are still working to get in touch with the family.