86-year-old woman with dementia kidnapped during carjacking in Clayton County, police say

Police said this is still a very active incident and asks anyone who sees the woman to call 911 immediately.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 86-year-old Clayton County woman with dementia was kidnapped following a carjacking in Jonesboro Thursday afternoon, police said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Clayton County Police responded to the 7800 block of North Main Street to a call of a stolen vehicle where Shirley Jenkins McCurry was still inside the car when the vehicle was stolen, authorities said.

The vehicle is described as a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with the following Georgia tag number: CTW6796. The car was last seen on surveillance cameras at 4:29 p.m. near Marietta Street and Means Street in Atlanta.

Clayton County Police said this is still a very active incident and asks anyone who sees McCurry to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.