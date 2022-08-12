86-year-old woman with dementia kidnapped during carjacking in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 86-year-old Clayton County woman with dementia was kidnapped following a carjacking in Jonesboro Thursday afternoon, police said.
Just before 3:30 p.m., Clayton County Police responded to the 7800 block of North Main Street to a call of a stolen vehicle where Shirley Jenkins McCurry was still inside the car when the vehicle was stolen, authorities said.
The vehicle is described as a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with the following Georgia tag number: CTW6796. The car was last seen on surveillance cameras at 4:29 p.m. near Marietta Street and Means Street in Atlanta.
Clayton County Police said this is still a very active incident and asks anyone who sees McCurry to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.