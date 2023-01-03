9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say

The child was rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to investigators.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night.

The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.

Officers found the child badly hurt, APD said, and the boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police said after the boy was struck, the driver left the scene and was not there when they arrived.

APD's Accident Investigations Unit is now looking into the incident, according to the agency. It's early in the investigation and police do not have any more details to share.

