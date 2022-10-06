Man shot by teen during robbery in northeast Atlanta, authorities say

Police have not made any arrests, and the case is still under investigation.

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating a robbery-turned-shooting involving a teen on Wednesday in the northeast part of the city.

Around 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 91 Lakeview Dr. NE, where they found a 19-year-old man "with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound." The department said he was taken to the hospital.

Officer said he was shot by a 15-year-old and that the two knew each other. The report said the teen was with another man during the robbery.

The case is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

