911 call released after body found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead

The body was discovered and reported to police on Thursday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Friday released the 911 call from an incident earlier this week when a body was found in Peachtree Creek in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood.

Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The call came in from a woman who said she was working for an exterminator company behind somebody's house.

"I'm almost 95% sure I just found a dead body in a creek behind this house," she tells the 911 operator in the call. "I'm a little too scared to get too close to it, it looks pretty decomposed."

She later described to the operator that the body was in the creek, "like in a little river type thing behind somebody’s house."

Police initially believed it was a man's body that was "partially submerged" in the creek behind the house. However, the medical examiner's office later confirmed it was a female.