911 call released after body found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Friday released the 911 call from an incident earlier this week when a body was found in Peachtree Creek in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood.
Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The call came in from a woman who said she was working for an exterminator company behind somebody's house.
"I'm almost 95% sure I just found a dead body in a creek behind this house," she tells the 911 operator in the call. "I'm a little too scared to get too close to it, it looks pretty decomposed."
She later described to the operator that the body was in the creek, "like in a little river type thing behind somebody’s house."
Police initially believed it was a man's body that was "partially submerged" in the creek behind the house. However, the medical examiner's office later confirmed it was a female.
APD homicide investigators responded to the scene as well as the Fulton County Medical Examiner who removed the body. The cause and manner of death will be determined by autopsy, they said.