COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have more questions than answers in a late Saturday hit-and-run that left a man dead along one of Cobb County's main roads.

Police responded to reports of a person hit in the area of South Cobb Drive and Pat Mell Road around 9:30 p.m. They arrived to find the male victim with serious injuries. Those injuries ultimately killed him despite attempts to save his life at Wellstar-Kennestone Hospital.

What police do know, based on witness statements, is that the vehicle responsible appeared to be an early 2000s Chevrolet two-door pickup truck. Those witnesses also remembered seeing a white enclosed cargo trailer hooked on the back.

Police believe the victim was trying to cross South Cobb Drive when he collided with the enclosed trailer in the southbound lanes. Police haven't yet notified the family of the victim - in large part because they haven't been able to figure out who he is.

Police are hoping anyone with information on the accident, the suspect or the unnamed victim will call investigators at 770-499-3987.

***

Child sex sting: 82 arrested in Operation Southern Impact III

Randisha Love's mother still seeks justice in daughter's murder

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Rod Bramblett and his wife have died in a car accident

A substance so strong it's used in bulletproof glass: The hidden danger behind acrylic nails