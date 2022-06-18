Police in south Georgia looking for man after firing gun off inside a house, striking 2-year-old

The Glynn County Police Department said 23-year-old Aaron Holland should be considered armed and dangerous.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Police in south Georgia said Saturday they are searching for a man who should be considered "armed and dangerous" after he began shooting inside a house, striking a 2-year-old.

That toddler was taken to the Southeast Georgia Health System emergency room, and then transferred to the UF Health Shands Children's Hospital in Jacksonville in critical condition.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, 23-year-old Aaron Holland is wanted after he was visiting a home and then "began shooting from inside the restroom" with the toddler being struck by the gunfire.

According to the department, when Holland began firing there were "several adults and four minor children under the age of 10" inside the home, which is located on Ellis Street in Brunswick.

Police said Holland should be considered armed and dangerous, with outstanding felony warrants through the Glynn County Police Department and Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

"If contact with Holland is made, do not approach, call 911," police said.