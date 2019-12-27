HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of three suspects accused of carjacking an elderly woman and then stealing her dog along with her car is facing new charges in the case.

On Thursday, a judge announced four additional charges against Aaron Johnson including elder exploitation. Johnson is accused of aiding two others in the carjacking of 74-year-old Rosa Smith at the Chevron on Gresham Road in early December.

Her car was stolen with her dog inside. Surveillance video showed the attack as it happened at a Chevron gas station on Gresham Road in DeKalb County. The victim was vacuuming her car at the time of the attack, allegedly by another suspect, Joshua Bryant.

Smith was beaten so badly during the carjacking that she required extensive surgery. The attacker and the two accomplices police say he picked up, also took her puppy named Daphne. The Yorkie mix was later found by a good Samaritan several miles away in Southwest Atlanta.

Johnson turned himself in after police spoke with his father. He waived his court appearance and was denied bond. He will likely be back in court in January.

