Carroll County man found guilty of murdering man, hiding him under camouflage sleeping bag

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County jury found a man guilty of murder and believe he tried to cover it up with a sleeping bag.

After a weeklong trial, a jury delivered its verdict finding Aaron Tarrie Ashley, Sr. guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, theft by taking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a news release from the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

Evidence revealed that in January 2020, Ashley shot and killed Christopher Cook with a shotgun, prosecutors said. As Ashley was at home, attorneys said he moved Cook's body to the backyard, covered him with a camouflage sleeping bag and dead tree limbs. Ashley also cleaned up the crime scene and hid the murder weapon in someone else's home, according to the release.

The events eventually led to a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement in Bremen, Ga. The standoff ended with Ashley being taken into custody, prosecutors said.

During the trial, attorneys said Ashley claimed he acted in self-defense, but the jury seemingly rejected this claim.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigated the case; the Carroll County District Attorney's Office prosecuted it, a release states.

Ashley's sentencing is scheduled for March 23.