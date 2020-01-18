ATLANTA — A woman who accused her supervisor of raping her inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is now suing.

She says it happened while she was working for a cleaning company in September 2018.

Just 20 years old at the time, Aurelia Mancilla said she had only been on the overnight janitorial job with ABM Industries for three or four weeks. On the same day she met her supervisor, Eddie Sanders, she said he violated her. "He said I let out a scent that let him know I wanted him," said Mancilla as she recounted the incident to 11Alive on her 22nd birthday.

"He shut the door behind us and then he raped me," she said.

A police report taken by Atlanta Police shows Aurelia said her supervisor took her to a storage room and forced her to have sex against her will.

"Um, it’s hard just the regular days," Aurelia said with tears welling up in her eyes. "Just having to always watch over my shoulder worrying if anything else is gonna happen."

Eddie Sanders has been in the Clayton County Jail since the incident, awaiting trial. He is charged with rape.

But Aurelia is not waiting for the criminal trial to hold Sanders accountable. She and her attorney, Jonathan Johnson, filed a civil lawsuit against Sanders and the company she worked for.

"It’s a case where there’s corporate misconduct on a grand scale," said Johnson, adding that ABM has a history of sexual abuse allegations.

"When women are being raped at work that is simply unacceptable," she said.

Issues with the company were highlighted in the PBS Frontline documentary, "Rape on the Night Shift."

“When the EEOC brought a class case against ABM Industries, I felt it exemplified one of the worst handlings of a company of complaints of harassment," said Anna Park, EEOC attorney, in the documentary.

Twenty-one workers with claims ranging from sexual comments to rape took part in the class-action suit. The case was settled for $5.8 million, according to the EEOC.

"It’s not right. Something needs to be done about it,” said Aurelia.

We asked ABM about Aurelia’s lawsuit.

In a statement to 11Alive, the company said:

"We cannot comment specifically on pending litigation. However, we can affirm that ABM has always been and continues to be committed to fostering a professional and safe working environment for all our 140,000 employees. We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in this matter."

ABM is still the contracted janitorial service for Hartsfield-Jackson. The airport has no plans of ending the contract.

