Accomplice in Riverdale murder captured by Clayton County deputies

Marvin Germain remains at large, according to Sheriff Victor Hill.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The 25-year-old accomplice of a suspected murder suspect surrendered to authorities in Clayton County, according to a release from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

According to Hill, Imani Burke-Cox drove her boyfriend, Marvin Elliot Germain to Riverdale High School on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

When they arrived, Hill said, Germain got out of the vehicle, took a bag from a male victim, then shot the victim several times.

Hill said Germain ran across the street with the bag and got back into the vehicle. Burke-Cox then drove away.

Riverdale Police homicide detectives were able to identify Germain as the gunman and obtained a murder warrant for his arrest on Nov. 19, Hill said.

Clayton County deputies had a house belonging to Burke-Cox's mother under surveillance on Tuesday as they awaited a murder warrant to be issued for her, according to Hill.

He said that Burke-Cox was instructed by Riverdale Police to surrender to authorities by 7 p.m., however, she was observed getting into the passenger side of her mother's car moments after the warrants had been issued.

Hill said that Clayton County deputies executed a traffic stop and discovered that all of her clothing was inside the car, which indicated that she was trying to leave Clayton County.

The sheriff said that Burke-Cox was taken into custody without incident.

Germain remains at large, he said.

According to Hill, Germain is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. Germain stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a mechanical brain on his left leg.