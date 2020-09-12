Accomplice in Riverdale murder captured by Clayton County deputies

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The 25-year-old accomplice of a suspected murder suspect surrendered to authorities in Clayton County, according to a release from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
According to Hill, Imani Burke-Cox drove her boyfriend, Marvin Elliot Germain to Riverdale High School on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
When they arrived, Hill said, Germain got out of the vehicle, took a bag from a male victim, then shot the victim several times.
Hill said Germain ran across the street with the bag and got back into the vehicle. Burke-Cox then drove away.
Riverdale Police homicide detectives were able to identify Germain as the gunman and obtained a murder warrant for his arrest on Nov. 19, Hill said.
Clayton County deputies had a house belonging to Burke-Cox's mother under surveillance on Tuesday as they awaited a murder warrant to be issued for her, according to Hill.
He said that Burke-Cox was instructed by Riverdale Police to surrender to authorities by 7 p.m., however, she was observed getting into the passenger side of her mother's car moments after the warrants had been issued.
Hill said that Clayton County deputies executed a traffic stop and discovered that all of her clothing was inside the car, which indicated that she was trying to leave Clayton County.
The sheriff said that Burke-Cox was taken into custody without incident.
Germain remains at large, he said.
According to Hill, Germain is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. Germain stands 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a mechanical brain on his left leg.
Hill said that Germain is to be considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is advised to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Germain or his whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479.