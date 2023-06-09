Arrest made after Atlanta clothing store experiences troubling break-ins

The owner said despite her best efforts to deter break-ins, she had three hits in one week.

Atlanta Police have arrested a man believed to be behind a string of burglaries at a boutique.

Atlanta Police have arrested a man believed to be behind a string of burglaries at a boutique.

The 32-year-old man was arrested earlier this month and is accused of burglary. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

He's suspected of being the thief behind the According to Fashion location on Decatur Street in Atlanta.

Owner Catrina Cousar previously told 11Alive's Joe Ripley that she had "three hits within a week-and-a-half." Despite leaving the lights on, a new camera system and a new alarm, Cousar said a masked man broke in and took off with clothes.

Surveillance video caught one burglary last month getting away with clothes. More recent footage caught a man carrying a black backpack swiping a pair of shoes.

Cousar said the burglars have taken thousands of dollars worth of apparel, shoes, purses and other accessories. Due to the break-ins, Cousar was concerned her insurance premium would go up. On Wednesday, she said her insurance company sent notice that it would soon drop her coverage.

"I'm numb. I take 20 steps forward to be knocked 50 steps backward," Cousar previously said, adding that the thefts are not just a business issue but an overall community concern.